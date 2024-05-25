Top track

Wide Awake 2024

Brockwell Park
Sat, 25 May 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £56.10

Event information

Wide Awake is an independent festival for music fans looking to discover something different. We aim to showcase some of the best up-and-coming talent around, alongside some of our favourite bands.

Expect leftfield Indie, Post Punk, Electronica, Techno an Read more

Presented by Wide Awake Festival, Bad Vibrations and LNZRT.

Lineup

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Venue

Brockwell Park

Dulwich Rd, London SE24 0PA
Doors open12:00 pm
10000 capacity
Accessibility information

