Dalton + Blank Island Club

L'Alimentation Générale
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DALTON est un trio parisien de post-punk (mais on pourrait aussi parler de "pop bizarre" ou de "rock arty" à leur sujet). Ils sont influencés par le punk et la new wave du début des années 80 : Television, Wire, Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, B’52 Read more

Présenté par L'Alimentation Générale.

Lineup

Dalton

L'Alimentation Générale

64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

