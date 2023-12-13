Top track

Curre curre guagliò

99 Posse Live - Milano

Teatro Principe
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo una lunga attesa, ritornano a Milano i 99 Posse con uno show unico che ripercorrerà tutta la loro storia musicale.

Dopo aver celebrato i 30 anni di carriera nel 2021 con la pubblicazione dei due inediti “Comanda la Gang” e “Nero su Bianco”, i***...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
Lineup

99 Posse

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

