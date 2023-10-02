Top track

Modern Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sleater-Kinney presents Hell

Brain Dead Studios
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Modern Girl
Got a code?

About

SLEATER-KINNEY present: HELL

Hell Music Video Premiere

In Conversation: Sleater-Kinney + Miranda July

Screening of Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains

All Ages

Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.