theCMF event page:
https://thecmf.com/events/thantifaxath-metalwednesday/
METAL SHOW & THECMF METAL NIGHT AFTER PARTY
Lineup
Echo Primordium
Arid
Sunless
Thantifaxath
Tickets
General Admission ― $18.03
Tix at https://link.dice.fm/I5121fe48bae
7p
