Thantifaxath - Freedom is Depression

Chicago Metal Factory: Cobra Metal First Wednesday

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
Free

About

theCMF event page:

https://thecmf.com/events/thantifaxath-metalwednesday/

METAL SHOW & THECMF METAL NIGHT AFTER PARTY

Lineup

Echo Primordium

Arid

Sunless

Thantifaxath

General Admission ― $18.03

Tix at https://link.dice.fm/I5121fe48bae

Cobra Lounge presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

