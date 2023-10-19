Top track

PATCHIDO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOHEART Presents AMÉMÉ

The Bassement Club
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
From €17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PATCHIDO
Got a code?

About

NOHEART Presents AMÉMÉ

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por The Bassement.

Lineup

AMÉMÉ

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.