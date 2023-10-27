DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jaja é Musica + doublevie • Festin & Bringue

Le Mazette
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
Jaja é Musica fait sa rentrée en renouvelant sa collaboration avec doublevie, le resto festif méditerranéen qui propose petits et grands plats à partager, cocktails twistés et sélecta de vinyles bien aiguisés !

Côté fête, la House sera mise à l’honneur to Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

1
Jean Michel de la Night, Écran total, Todd Yéni and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

