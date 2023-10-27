DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tonina

Sala Clamores
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tonina es una cantante, compositora, bajista, periodista musical y poeta de St. Louis, Missouri, que interpreta su música original junto con sus arreglos de versiones en español, inglés e italiano.

Tonina proviene de una familia de amantes de la música qu

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Tonina

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

