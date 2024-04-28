DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Jazz Festival: Weekend Pass

Various Venues, Brick Lane
26 Apr - 28 Apr 2024
GigsLondon
From £69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bringing together London's vibrant jazz community for three days at the Truman Brewery and beyond, Brick Lane Jazz Festival returns in 2024 with some of the most exciting new and established acts on the scene today.

Championing the eclectic and genre-defy

Presented by Brick Lane Jazz Fest.

Lineup

Venue

Various Venues, Brick Lane

Dray Walk Gallery, Dray Walk, London, England E1 6QL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

