The Longest Johns

The Leeds Irish Centre
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
£20.35

About

The Longest Johns are a Bristol based, a capella folk music band, born out of a mutual love of traditional folk songs and shanties. They rock maritime songs alongside the more unusual and less traditional folk tunes.

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

The Longest Johns

Venue

The Leeds Irish Centre

York Road, Leeds LS9 9NT
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

