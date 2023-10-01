Top track

Clear Channel + Aqua Viva (free entry)

The Hope & Ruin
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Hope and Ruin and Bella Union presents Clear Channel and Aqua Viva from the USA

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Bella Union + The Hope and Ruin
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Aqua Viva, Clear Channel

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

