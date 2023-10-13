DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Little Brain Comedy Presents The 13th Reason
Featuring:
Chris Barnes
KC Shornima
Jacob Jonas
Maks Turner
+ Special Guests
$15 ADV / $17 DOS
First 45 payers also receive a cocktail of either Grey Goose, Patron or D'ussé at the bar!
