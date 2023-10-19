Top track

Theresa, Primitive Heart, Katie Buchanan

Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Theresa Singer/Songwriter/Producer/Badass Boss

Meet Theresa, the unstoppable force who seamlessly juggles the roles of an advertising music executive by day and a popstar by night. At the age of 43, Theresa stands as an embodiment Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Katie Buchanan, Primitive Heart, Theresa

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

