DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Friday 8th December the legendary member of Hot Chip and The 2 Bears joins us at Ramsgate Music Hall for an All Night Long journey through Disco, House and Techno.
As well as working on seven Hot Chip albums and two with Raf Rundell as The 2 Bears, Joe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.