Joe Goddard All Night Long

Ramsgate Music Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRamsgate
Selling fast
£19.83

About

On Friday 8th December the legendary member of Hot Chip and The 2 Bears joins us at Ramsgate Music Hall for an All Night Long journey through Disco, House and Techno.

As well as working on seven Hot Chip albums and two with Raf Rundell as The 2 Bears, Joe

Presented by Something Goes Right.

Lineup

Joe Goddard

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
160 capacity

