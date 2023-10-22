DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kirk Knuffke Trio + Todd Sickafoose's Bear Proof

The Moss Theatre
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSanta Monica
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Rhythmically precise, New Orleans funky and full of grace, Kirk Knuffke’s music is a reflection of his multifaceted personality: part musical sage, part jazz philosopher, a self-taught musician with wide interests, endless curiosity and an abundance of go Read more

Presented by Angel City Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kirk Knuffke Trio, Todd Sickafoose Group

Venue

The Moss Theatre

3131 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica, California 90404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.