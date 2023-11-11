Top track

EFG Jazz: Dany Noel, Ivan Bridòn & Jorge Perez

Ladbroke Hall
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Supported by our soundscape designers Bang & Olufsen.

EFG London Jazz Festival

Doors open at 7:30pm

Food & Drink service available for seated tables

Dany Noel (guitar), Ivan Bridòn (piano), Jorge Pérez (drums).

Presented by Ladbroke Hall

Lineup

Dany Noel, Jorge Pérez, Ivan Bridon

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

