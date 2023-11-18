DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎤 Mattak @ CISIM - Lido Adriano, Ravenna
in apertura Albino / BQuadro
🔥 18 novembre 2023
🎫 https://bit.ly/Mattak_RavennaTickets
Mattak torna in tour per presentare "Overt", il suo nuovo album che ha già ha riscosso un ottimo riscontro tra fan e crit...
