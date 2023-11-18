Top track

Mattak - SOLIPSÌA (feat. Silent Bob)

Mattak live

CISIM
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€13.50

About

Mattak live c/o CISIM

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da CISIM.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mattak

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano

Doors open9:30 pm

