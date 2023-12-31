DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Weird & Wonderful NYE 2023

XOYO Birmingham
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TICKETS ON PRE-SALE FRIDAY 20TH OCTOBER @ 10AM - SIGN UP NOW 👉🏻📲🎟️

The Midland’s biggest NYE party for Bass Music lovers is back! Join us at the brand new XOYO Birmingham on Sunday 31st December to get Weird & Wonderful and see in 2024 in style!

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

Andy C

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

