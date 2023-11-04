Top track

LORDY LORDY LOOK WHO'S 40

The Owl Room
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lordy Lordy Look who’s 40! BTM Founder B_X_R_N_X_R_D is celebrating a big birthday next month and has put together a lineup of friends and fam to help ring in another year (and hopefully another 40!) around the sun. Join us at one of our favorite DC sp Read more

Presented by The Owl Room.

Lineup

3
Lucid, STUKES, Jett Chandon and 3 more

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.