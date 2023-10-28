Top track

Desierto Incierto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Show! Eclectic Charango Beats, Bugs in the Dark, Big Bliss, Pinot & the Noirs

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Desierto Incierto
Got a code?

About

BIG SHOW! BIG FUN! ROOFTOP!

Rooftop is open-air - covered & heated when needed.

Raising $ for Mount Sinai Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention (SAVI) Program

Rooftop jams. Good Cause. AND Zach Glass' Bday!

ECLECTIC CHARANGO BEATS

BUGS IN THE DARK Read more

Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.

Lineup

1
Eclectic Charango Beats, Bugs in the Dark, Big Bliss and 1 more

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.