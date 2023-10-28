DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BIG SHOW! BIG FUN! ROOFTOP!
Rooftop is open-air - covered & heated when needed.
Raising $ for Mount Sinai Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention (SAVI) Program
Rooftop jams. Good Cause. AND Zach Glass' Bday!
ECLECTIC CHARANGO BEATS
BUGS IN THE DARK
