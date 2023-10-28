Top track

Jeff Danna & Mychael Danna - A Town Overrun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Fancy Dress Film - Twilight

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeff Danna & Mychael Danna - A Town Overrun
Got a code?

About

Let's celebrate Halloween with a fancy dress film at Juju's! Come along for a 4PM viewing of cult vampire movie Twilight.

ABOUT TWILIGHT

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she mee Read more

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.