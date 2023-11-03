Top track

78 To Stanley Bay

Chaos In The CBD

Here & Now
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJDublin
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

📣 CHAOS IN THE CBD ARE BACK!

We are delighted to announce the return of party starters Chaos In The CBD back to Dublin as we welcome them to the newly renovated Here & Now space this Nov 3rd 🪐

Dublin based selector Collie joins us on support duti

Presented by Sense.
Lineup

Chaos In The CBD

Venue

Here & Now

39 Arran Quay, Dublin, D07, Ireland
Doors open10:00 pm

