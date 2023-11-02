DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MVRS SOUND SYSTEM

The Coast
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyFort Collins
$6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Exclusive MVRS Merch Relsease

Sounds By: Nick Coan, Pian, Melvin Pits, + Surpise Guests

Creative Directed by Brock D'Ascoli

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Amavi Records

Lineup

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.