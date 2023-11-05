DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signature Comedy Club ft Lloyd Griffith + guests

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Comedy Club are proud to launch at Haggerston with Lloyd Griffith headlining!

Lloyd will be joined by support act stand up comedians to be announced shortly.

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Lloyd Griffith

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

