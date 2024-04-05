Top track

Kim Deal

Johnny Mafia

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25

Kim Deal
About

Fondé en 2010 par quatre lycéens à Sens - « Capitale du Monde », comme ils aiment à l’appeler - Johnny Mafia s'est construit au fil du temps une implacable réputation de groupe de scène.

Après avoir sorti trois albums acclamés, dont "Sentimental " en 2021 Read more

Présenté par 3C.

Lineup

Johnny Mafia

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

