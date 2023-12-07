Top track

John Moods - It Ain't Your Time

John Moods & J Mahon

Kantine am Berghain
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ein Jahr ist seit der Veröffentlichung des dritten Albums von John Moods, "The Great Design", vergangen. Ein ereignisreiches Jahr und ein Titel, der sich auf das Staunen und die Verwunderung bezieht, die man angesichts der geheimnisvollen Intelligenz und d...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.

Lineup

J Mahon , John Moods

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

