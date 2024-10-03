Top track

Pond

Scala
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.16

About

POND, one of the most versatile, inquisitive, and accomplished bands in the psychedelic rock vanguard, have announced touring dates spanning several continents in 2024, plus teased a year of new music on the way.

Made up of Nicholas Allbrook, Jay Watson,...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
