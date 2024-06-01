Top track

Dana Gavanski

The Common Room Of The Great North
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The radiant elfin chamber pop of DANA GAVANSKI graces The Common Room!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
Lineup

Dana Gavanski

Venue

The Common Room Of The Great North

Neville Hall , Westgate Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1SE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

