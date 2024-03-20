DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KNTXT Miami + Hernán Cattáneo's Sudbeat

Factory Town
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $40
About

THE PARK: Techno royalty Charlotte de Whitte brings a roster of choice selectors to The Park at Factory Town as part of her acclaimed KNTXT showcase.

CYPRESS END: Hernan Cattaneo brings his globally renown brand to a fan favorite stage at Factory Town. A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Factory93
Lineup

Charlotte de Witte, Airod, Alignment and 5 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

