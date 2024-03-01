DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Pants ft. Flare Voyant + Vieira & The Silvers + Kirk Vaughan Steaggles

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hot Pants Takeover is a brand new bi-monthly night introducing the Heaviest & Grooviest bands from across the UK and beyond!

The launch party features 60s/70s heads Flare Voyant, Garage Psych’n’Blues band Vieira & The Silvers and an opening set from Kirk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Pants & Paper Dress Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vieira and The Silvers, Flare Voyant

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

