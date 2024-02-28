DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reverse Racism

The Sultan Room
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A super Black comedy show hosted by Daddy and featuring some of New York's best stand up comedians, race related games, music, dancing, and more.

Valid identification is required for entry.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

