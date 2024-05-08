Top track

Soft Blue Shimmer w/ Keep and Trembler in Los Angeles

El Cid
Wed, 8 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Top track

Prism of Feeling
About Soft Blue Shimmer

Three people concerned with turning their feelings, dreams, and memories into noise— Meredith Ramond, Kenzo Cardenas, and Charlie Crowley write ethereal and frenetic music about complex emotions and feelings. The San Fernando Valley based group Soft Blue S Read more

Event information

Minty Boi Presents:

Soft Blue Shimmer with Keep and Trembler

at El Cid

May 8th 2024

all ages / 6:00pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
$
Lineup

Soft Blue Shimmer

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

