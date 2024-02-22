Top track

METRO THE CLUB

Sala Zenith
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Skate and shine...✨✨🛹🛹

¡El 22 de Febrero, nos vemos en Metro para un evento de la mano de Shojo Collective! Este día vendrá cargado de muchas sorpresas, y empezará antes de que la noche caiga. La cita es a las 19:00 en la Sala Zenith para ir calentando...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carlota, Sany Delitos

Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

