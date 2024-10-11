DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Street Adventure

MASH Cambridge
Fri, 11 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

'Every now and then a band shakes you from your reveries about pop's golden past and reminds you there are still classic chapters to be written', Paul Moody (Q Magazine)

Led by singer and songwriter Nick Corbin, New Street Adventure released two albums on...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Street Adventure

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.