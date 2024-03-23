DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

20CONTRE1: Von Brikräv, Paul Seul, Läuff, Sofiasca

La Rayonne
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€22.80
20CONTRE1, label créé par Von Bikräv, a pour but de servir de terrain de jeu afin de sortir les productions de l'auto-proclamé prince du Frapcore, mais également celles de ses proches, coups de cœur et autres jeunes chiots.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ENCORE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

