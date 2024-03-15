DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
California Love is coming back to Manchester!
Pump up your Reeboks and slip on a Salt-N-Pepa Tee, because we are taking you BACK TO THE GOLDEN AGE.
California Love is a celebration of classic Hip Hop & R&B. From Biggie to Missy Elliot, from Dr Dre to Nau...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.