“Harmonía Big Band Project” nació en abril de 2011. Está compuesta por una plantilla de Big Band clásica de 17 músicos profesionales y dirigida por el saxofonista Alberto Guío. Se fundó con el objetivo de divulgar una gran variedad de estilos dentro de la...
