DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Novara Media Downstream IRL, Aaron Bastani in Conversation with Yanis Varoufakis

EartH
Wed, 14 Feb, 6:00 pm
TalkLondon
Selling fast
From £14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Yanis Varoufakis will be joining Aaron Bastani at Novara Media’s very first Downstream IRL.

This recorded conversation, followed by a social, will begin at 7.30pm. The event will be BSL interpreted.

Aaron is...

Presented by EartH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.