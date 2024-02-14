DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
Yanis Varoufakis will be joining Aaron Bastani at Novara Media’s very first Downstream IRL.
This recorded conversation, followed by a social, will begin at 7.30pm. The event will be BSL interpreted.
Aaron is...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.