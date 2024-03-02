Top track

Les clopes - Je fume des clopes dans un blockhaus noir parce que je suis déprimé

Les Clopes

Badaboum
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.71

About

Concert — Les Clopes

Les Clopes sont le chemin le plus court entre un Twix et un Lexomil, et sont à Alain Chabat ce que New Order

est à Napalm Death. Probablement nées à Nantes dans un blockhaus, Les Clopes sont plus ou moins

déprimées, plus ou moins si...

Tout public
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Les Clopes

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

