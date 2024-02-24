DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're back again at La Machine du Moulin Rouge on February 24th with a line-up that will surely warm your ears! Expect some mental and groovy stuff here.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.