Top track

Let Me Breathe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Indigo & ArtBarLA Live: House Party Edition

ArtBarLA
Fri, 19 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsCulver City
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Let Me Breathe
Got a code?

About

Join us for an amazing night of art and music!!

Featuring Live Performances by:

⭐ Sam Sharman

⭐ Durian + Al3xandrova - Organic House Duet

⭐ Val-Holla x Club Indigo - Hybrid DJ set

⭐ Besalú

Live Painting by Mary Jane Creations and Pleasantly Disturbin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Club Indigo
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ArtBarLA

12017 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.