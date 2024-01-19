DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an amazing night of art and music!!
Featuring Live Performances by:
⭐ Sam Sharman
⭐ Durian + Al3xandrova - Organic House Duet
⭐ Val-Holla x Club Indigo - Hybrid DJ set
⭐ Besalú
Live Painting by Mary Jane Creations and Pleasantly Disturbin...
