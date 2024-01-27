DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Écorésonance

Fluctuart
Sat, 27 Jan, 6:00 pm
TalkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EcoRésonance: Transformations culturelles vers un récit vert

Rendez-vous samedi 27 janvier pour un ciné-conférence dédié aux enjeux écologiques dans le secteur culturel (mais pas que !)

La soirée se déroulera en 2 temps :

  • Récit & fictions, facteurs de...
Tout public
FLUCTUART
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

