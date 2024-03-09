Top track

Giorgia Angiuli - A Time To

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giorgia Angiuli LIVE

E1
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Giorgia Angiuli - A Time To
Got a code?

About Giorgia Angiuli

Giorgia is a classically trained musician, composer and multi- instrumentalist. Very early on she developed a strong interest for electronic music and started to experiment with new live techniques. The solo project of Giorgia Angiuli stylistically moves b Read more

Event information

Join us for an electrifying live performance by Giorgia Angiuli!

Get ready to dance and Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience Giorgia Angiuli's unique blend of electronic music and live vocals. Enter a realm of dancers, mesmerizing l...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by WILD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Giorgia Angiuli

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.