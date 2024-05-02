Top track

L'objectif

L'objectif

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.10

About

FORM Presents :

L’OBJECTIF

+ Special Guests

Thursday 2nd May 2024

Brighton Prince Albert

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L'objectif

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

