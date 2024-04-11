Top track

Frances and The Majesties + Hot Face

Supersonic
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Pour les fans de... The Brian Jonestown Massacre, 13th Floor Elevator & Stereolab

FRANCES AND THE MAJESTIES
(Psych rock - Londres, UK)
HOT FACE
(Garage punk - Londres, UK)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Face, Frances And The Majesties

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

