Top track

Lost in the Country

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trace Mountains + Shannen Moser + The Spookfish

Tubby’s Kingston
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost in the Country
Got a code?

About

Pitchfork calls the lyric-forward, New York-based indie rock band Trace Mountains, "a decisive step forward" for its lead singer-songwriter Dave Benton (formerly of LVL UP). Benton’s sprawling and introspective tunes borrow flavor from a host of contempora...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trace Mountains

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.