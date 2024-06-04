Top track

Live For Me

Omar Apollo

OGR Torino
Tue, 4 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€45.32

About

Omar Apollo

minori di 16 anni possono accedere se accompagnati da un adulto maggiorenne, anch’esso munito di biglietto.

Presentato da Fondazione Reverse

Lineup

Omar Apollo

Venue

OGR Torino

Corso Castelfidardo, 22, 10138 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

