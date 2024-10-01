Top track

The Thing

New Cross Inn
Tue, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
The Thing is a four piece from New York City.

The band originated in High School when Michael Carter, Jack Bradley, and Zane Acord bonded over a shared love for rock & roll. Over the years they honed their craft, self recording and writing songs influence...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

