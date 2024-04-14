DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Escola de Rock | Especial KISS

SALA APOLO
Sun, 14 Apr, 11:00 am
GigsBarcelona
From €14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El diumenge 14 d’abril Escola de Rock torna a la Sala Apolo amb una edició especial a la banda de hard rock KISS. El grup tribut Kiss of Death s’encarregarà de portar al matinal més rocker de l’Apolo hits com Rock And Roll All Nite, Lick It Up o Heaven...

Organitzat per Apolo & Escola de Rock Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

