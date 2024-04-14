DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El diumenge 14 d’abril Escola de Rock torna a la Sala Apolo amb una edició especial a la banda de hard rock KISS. El grup tribut Kiss of Death s’encarregarà de portar al matinal més rocker de l’Apolo hits com Rock And Roll All Nite, Lick It Up o Heaven...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.